BREAKING: Senate pardons, recalls suspended Senator Abdul Ningi

The Senate has pardoned and recalled Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, who was suspended on March 12, 2024.

The recall process was initiated on Tuesday after a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of the suspended senator. He pledged to assume full responsibility for Ningi’s actions, acknowledging the gravity of the suspension.

The senator’s conduct during the period of suspension has been a matter of scrutiny and debate within the legislative body. The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the unconditional recall of Ningi after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Akpabio emphasised the senator’s resourcefulness and described him as a valued member of the Senate, adding that the decision to recall Ningi transcends religious and ethnic divides.

Ningi was recalled some two weeks to the end of his three-month suspension which is supposed to terminate on June 12, 2024.