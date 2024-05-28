Senate passes bill to revert to Old National Anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’

The Senate has passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 to revert to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”. The bill, which speedily passed first and second readings on Thursday, now awaits assent into law by President Bola Tinubu. The Senate passed legislation to swap the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” The old anthem, composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, will replace the current anthem.

The bill seeks to revive the anthem that was dropped in 1978 during Olusegun Obasanjo’s military administration. Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who lived in Nigeria during its independence, penned the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music. The anthem played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity and unity during the 1960s and late 1970s.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele emphasised the anthem’s impact: “Upon rendition, it inspired deep patriotism among Nigerians. Those who lived through that era recognise its crucial role in our nation’s history, evoking nostalgia and fond memories of our early years.” On Monday, the Senate began a public hearing on an Act to provide for the National Anthem of Nigeria and related matters. Bamidele, who represented the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio at the hearing, said the second stanza of the existing national anthem shall be the national prayer.

However, he said if considered necessary, further consultation would be had on the matter. In his contribution, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the amendment should not come only by legislative fiat, but should be subjected to a wider consultation.