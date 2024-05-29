Jandor condoles Jimi Agbaje on son’s death

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has commiserated with Mr. Jimi Agbaje on the death of his son. Mr. Bunmi Agbaje, the eldest son of the former governorship candidate of the party in 2015 and 2019 general elections was announced dead yesterday.

Jandor expressed shock over the sad news and described the untimely death of Bunmi as a devastating blow not only to his family but the entire Lagos PDP family.

“It is a sad mournful moment. My thoughts and prayers are with my elder brother, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and his family. I pray that God will comfort him and grant Bunmi eternal rest, he said.