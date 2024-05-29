JUST IN: Tinubu to present 2024 Supplementary Budget to NASS

President Bola Tinubu will soon present the 2024 Supplementary Budget to the National Assembly (NASS). “I submitted the last budget to you,” the President said when he addressed a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday. “You expeditiously passed it. We are walking the talk. I will soon bring the Year 2024 (Supplementary) Appropriation Bill. That is just for your information,” the President said at the joint sitting to mark the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

In his response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said, “Thank you, Mr President, we will be expecting the Supplementary Appropriation Bill of 2024 as soon as possible.” Also, at the joint sitting which coincided with the first anniversary of the Tinubu administration, the President confirmed ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ as the “latest national anthem”. Tinubu said, “You rang out the latest national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’. This is our diversity, representing all characters and how we blend to be brothers and sisters.”

The President pleaded with both the Senate and the House of Representatives to continue to collaborate and work together with the administration to build the country on the path of sustained progress and development. “We have no other choice; it is our nation. No other institution or personality will help us unless we do it ourselves. No amount of aid from foreign countries or any other nation (will fix us), they take care of themselves first. Let us work together as we are doing to build our nation, not only for us but for generations unborn.

Tinubu had on January 1, 2024, assented to the N28.7 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill passed by the Senate. The 2024 budget was N1.2 trillion higher than the budget originally proposed by the President to a joint NASS session on November 29, 2023.