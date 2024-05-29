Kano Emirate Tussle: Governor Yusuf bans public protests, orders arrest of demonstrators

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has banned all public demonstrations within the state, and has directed security forces to arrest any individuals involved in such activities. This announcement was made on Wednesday through a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa.

Invoking his authority as the chief security officer of the state, Governor Yusuf also commanded the Police, the Directorate of State Security Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, to take immediate action against anyone found participating in street protests in the state. The stringent measure, he said, aims to thwart any potential disruption of public order.

According to the governor’s office, it has “credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.” In a firm message to potential demonstrators, the statement warned, “The state government has explicitly outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind, and individuals found on the streets of Kano engaging in such activities will be promptly apprehended.”

Governor Yusuf appealed to the citizens, to continue their daily activities without fear, assuring them of the state’s stability. “We caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kano,” he emphasised. Tofa reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, stating, “Through this declaration, we urge all citizens to carry on with their normal activities as the state retains its tranquillity, and the government will persist in vigilant oversight of the situation to promptly address any individuals or factions trying to undermine the relative peace the state presently enjoys.