Olympiakos eye history in Europa Conference League

Olympiakos are looking to become the first Greek club to win a European trophy when they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Athens on Wednesday. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side beat Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate in the last round to reach the club’s first European final.

They come up against a Fiorentina side who are looking to avenge last season’s final defeat by West Ham. “It would be amazing. We’d go down in Olympiakos and Greek football history,” said Mendilibar. Spaniard Mendilibar led Sevilla to Europa League glory last season and took over at Olympiakos in February after the team dropped out of that competition following the group stages and into the third-tier Conference League.

After beating Ferencvaros, they overturned a 4-1 home defeat by Maccabi Tel Aviv in the last 16 and then saw off Fenerbahce in the quarter-finals to set up the decisive meeting with Villa. “Along the way, we’ve crossed the whole of Europe, playing against a lot of opponents,” added Mendilibar.

“There are so many different moments and I think we could call it a marathon, and now we’ve reached the end.”