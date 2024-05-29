Tinubu’s promise to revive economy unfulfilled after one year in office – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted President Bola Tinubu for failing to fulfill his promise to grow the nation’s economy as well as end the misery of Nigerians. Upon coming on board last May, Tinubu unleashed a raft of reforms aimed at revitalising the economy and investment, but the initiatives have caused a short-term surge in living costs.

One year later, Atiku says the nation’s economy has worsened under President Bola Tinubu. “Predictably, 12 months on, Tinubu’s pledge of growing the economy and ending misery remains unfulfilled,” Atiku said while appraising Tinubu’s performance in office. “His actions or inactions have significantly worsened Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability. Nigeria remains a struggling economy and is more fragile today than it was a year ago. Indeed, all the economic ills – joblessness, poverty, and misery – which defined the Buhari-led administration have only exacerbated.

“Africa’s leading economy has slipped to the 4th position lagging behind Algeria, Egypt, and South Africa. Citizens’ hopes have been dashed (and not renewed contrary to the propaganda of the administration) as Nigeria’s economic woes have multiplied.” The president has also already taken tough economic measures including the removal of fuel subsidies which has led to rising costs of living and transportation. But Atiku said Tinubu has “embarked on a cocktail of policies” with no concrete plans to achieve the remodelling of the economy he promised. To Atiku, despite high hopes when Tinubu assumed the reins last May, Nigeria is worse off.

