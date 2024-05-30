Sit-At-Home: Abia Govt engaging with all actors, says Otti’s media aide

The Abia State Government says Alex Otti-led administration is engaging with the organisers of Thursday’s sit-at-home to ensure that the academic interests of the candidates for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) were not hurt.

The sit-at-home is ordered by pro-Biafran groups in remembrance of those lost in the Nigerian civil war. Speaking in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the government has no desire to engage in needless conflict with the organizers. He said the government is in touch with all the schools affected to see what could be done so that WAEC exams are not disrupted.

“We are in touch with schools on how to handle the situation,” Ekeoma said. “We are not interested in unnecessary confrontation with the people who are appealing for sit-at-home in honour of their dead ones. They have every right to mourn their own, especially going by the history of that war.” However, most businesses including banks and schools in Umuahia, and Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, were shut in response to the call for a sit-at-home peaceful protest by pro-Biafran groups.

The exercise has so far been a huge success in Abia State especially in Obikabia, Ogbohill, and Main Park all in Aba as shops, markets, banks and schools in the city remained closed.