Abia Killing: Otti, Security Chiefs in closed-door meeting

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, is currently in a closed-door meeting with all the security chiefs, and other members of the Security Advisory Council in Abia State. It was gathered that the meeting is being held at his residence in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Although the details of the meeting are still sketchy, it may not be unconnected to the reported killings of five soldiers by gunmen, while ensuring peace and protecting citizens as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issued a sit-at-home order across the south-east, to mourn “our heroes and heroines” who died in the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

The development comes after the military confirmed the attack on its troops by IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the attack took place at Obikabia junction checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis, where troops of Operation Udoka were deployed, to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens.