Emir Sanusi warns against questioning divine will

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has emphasized the importance of unwavering faith in God’s will, urging followers to accept divine decisions without question. Emir Sanusi gave the counsel in a sermon at the Kofar Arewa Central Mosque during Jumma’t prayer on Friday.

Addressing congregants, Emir Sanusi highlighted the significance of belief in God’s omnipotence, especially as the Islamic calendar approaches Zhul Hijja, a month known for its spiritual benefits. “Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly. No one asks Allah’s reasons for anything,” the monarch said.

He further elaborated on the concept of destiny in Islam, stating, “We were told that whoever did not accept destiny is from Allah, his belief is not complete. One should be thankful in times of good and bad situations. We must believe that whatever happens to us is predestined from God and what we couldn’t have is from Him.” Following his sermon, Emir Sanusi led the congregation in prayers.

The Kano State Police Command had earlier on Friday refuted claims that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, will lead the Jumma’t prayers at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque.

Both Sanusi and Bayero have been embroiled in a dispute over the Kano throne, causing confusion among the city’s residents. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recently dethroned Ado Bayero, instructing him to vacate the throne he had occupied for four years. Despite this, Bayero returned to Kano under military protection and has since been operating from a mini palace.

In a statement, Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesman for the Kano Police Command, clarified the situation regarding Jumma’t prayer. “The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, further assured that all necessary security arrangements have been made for Alhaji Aminu Bayero to observe his Jummah Prayers in the Mosque where he lives at the Nasarawa Palace,” Kiyawa stated.