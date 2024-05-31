‘It Was My Priority’: Tinubu justifies reintroduction of old national anthem

President Bola Tinubu has justified the reintroduction of the old national anthem ‘Nigeria, we Hail thee,’ saying it was a priority for him. Tinubu had signed a bill bringing back the old national anthem in a move that triggered criticisms from several quarters. But during a meeting with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu dismissed the critics, insisting the reintroduction of the old anthem is not a misplaced priority as some have argued.

“Let me allude to something that happened yesterday. The change of national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’,” President Tinubu at the meeting which was held on Thursday. “Some people say, okay… say what? Is that your priority? It’s my priority. I agree with the National Assembly. If they make law, I’ve got to obey that law, or we disagree openly and close the chapter.”

At the meeting, President Tinubu also canvassed for national unity, saying the country’s diversity makes it unique. “But the question of diversity. Who gave us the name Nigeria? Is it not Britain? Or somewhere? Have we changed our name? We are Nigerians. Our passport shows that,” Tinubu told the gathering. “As long as we are Nigerians and one family, we remain and protect our diversity and love one another as brothers and sisters.”

“It is God Almighty that puts you in that particular place and makes you a member of that family. You have no control over it,” he said. “When I came begging for votes, I didn’t say vote for me as a Yoruba man, I said vote for me as Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”