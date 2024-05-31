‘Pay or get disconnected’, DisCo gives June 3 deadline to customers

The Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has threatened to disconnect customers who fail to pay their outstanding bills, latest by June 3, 2024. The threat is contained in a statement issued by the company on Friday. According to the statement signed by the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Disco, Victor Ojelabi, warned customers to either pay or risk getting disconnected from power supply.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is notifying all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption. To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.

The utility firm emphasised the importance of adhering to payment deadlines, to ensure efficient and reliable service. “The timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.”

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024.”