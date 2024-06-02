All remaining eight kidnapped students rescued – Kogi Govt

This is according to state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who said the government is making efforts in making Kogi safe for all residents of the state.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, Fanwo said the state governor, Usman Ododo “directed full support towards the recovery of the students and their parents, while modalities are being put in place to make Kogi safer for all.” “The Kogi State Government announces the rescue of the remaining eight kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.”

Mobilisation of Resources

The kidnappers on Thursday, May 9, 2024, invaded the university around 9 pm and abducted some students of the institution who were in the classroom preparing for their forthcoming examination. Three days after, the Kogi State Police Command said security operatives rescued 14 students of the university. While two students were earlier killed by the gunmen, eight students were said to be held captives by the kidnappers.

In the latest statement, the Kogi State Government said President Bola Tinubu mobilised resources in ensuring the safe rescue of the students. The commissioner for information also thanked the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanual Ogalla; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Director General of Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for their concerted efforts in the operation.

Fanwo also hailed the local hunters and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for synergising with other security agencies. “The Government of Kogi State expresses profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the mobilization of resources to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped students.