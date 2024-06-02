Emotional Bellingham ‘couldn’t have dreamed it better’

Jude Bellingham says he “couldn’t have dreamed it better” after ending his first season with Real Madrid by lifting the Champions League trophy. The 20-year-old set up the second goal for Vinicius Jr as the Spanish giants beat his former club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Bernabeu, scoring 23 times in all competitions, winning the league title and being voted La Liga’s player of the season. “I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” he told TNT Sports. “When it gets hard at times you start to wonder if it’s all worth it – but nights like tonight make it all worth it.

“It’s got to be up there in terms of the perfect season. I can’t put it into words, it’s the best night of my life.” The England midfielder was visibly emotional after the game, initially struggling to find the right words in his post-match interview on TV, before saying he was “OK until I saw my mum and dad’s faces”.

Bellingham is now due to link up with the Three Lions on 8 June to prepare for Euro 2024.