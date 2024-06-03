Businesses, airports, hospitals, power supply affected as labour begins nationwide strike

Workers have downed tools across the nation as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) begin their industrial action over the hike in electricity tariff and a lack of consensus on a new minimum wage. While the National Assembly had stepped in at the last minute to avoid the industrial action declared on Friday, the discussions ended in a stalemate, leading to the commencement of the strike.

The industrial action has affected businesses and critical services across the country including schools, hospitals, and power supply as workers complied with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) order. From River State in the South-South region to Kaduna in Nigeria’s North-West, the workers’ actions grounded economic activities.

Activities were halted at airports across the country including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Lagos. At the Port Harcourt Airport, as early as 7:00 am, airport workers under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) blocked access into the airport for vehicles. This left passengers stranded, forcing some of them to come down from their vehicles and trek into the airport. However, flights haven’t been disrupted and there is a heavy security presence.

According to the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals Emmanuel Akagha, the passengers are still being allowed into the airport because the road leading to the airport connects some communities. He, however, said there’s no checking-in or boarding allowed.