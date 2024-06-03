JAMB releases additional 3,921 results, as 431 candidates to resit

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the outstanding results of 3,921 candidates who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination exams. In a statement on Sunday, the board released the 3,921 outstanding results, bringing the total results released to 1,883,350, adding that the results of 431 candidates have been withheld for various forms of examination misconduct.

The statement noted, “Additional 3,921 2024 UTME results have been released, bringing the total results released to 1,883,350 while the results of 431 candidates have been withheld for various forms of examination misconduct.” It also said candidates who experienced technical glitches, as well as those with biometric verification failure during the 2024 UTME, have been scheduled to sit the supplementary examination on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

It asked concerned candidates to check their results by sending RESULT to 55019 or 66019, to ascertain their status. On the 2024 Direct Entry registration, the statement said it would now close on Monday, June 17, to accommodate the increased number of prospective DE candidates. The board said it expanded registration points beyond the Professional Registration Centres in the states experiencing high demand. The decision, according to the statement, came in response to numerous requests and pleas from stakeholders and authorities over the past month for an extension.

Listed centres in affected states are as follows, Lagos State, JAMB PRC, Ojora Road, Ikoyi Lagos; JAMB PRC, Isheri Road, Ogba, ETC Nig. JKK House, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju.

Oyo State: JAMB PTC, JAMB Zonal Office, Agodi G.R.A, Ibadan; FCE Special, CBT Centre, Oyo and JAMB PTC, Igboho.

For Kwara State: JAMB PTC, National Headquarters Annex, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin, and University of Ilorin CBT Centre, Mini Campus.

Osun State has JAMB PTC, Alekuwodo; OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Ilobu Road, Osogbo, and JAMB PTC, Gbongon.

The board urged all eligible candidates to take advantage of the opportunity to register, as no further extension would be entertained.