Step-By-Step Process: How Heritage Bank customers will get ₦5m insured funds — NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the liquidation of Heritage Bank Plc. The insurer of depositors’ funds said this in a statement on Monday shortly after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the commercial bank license with national authorisation.

The apex bank also appointed the NDIC as the liquidator of the failed bank according to Section 12(2) of BOFIA, 2020. A spokesperson for the NDIC, Bashir Nuhu, assured depositors with an insured amount of ₦5 million that they would get their money through alternate banks.

“Depositors of the bank with alternate accounts within the industry will be paid up to the insured amount of ₦5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to locate their alternate account.

“While depositors with funds above ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividend upon realisation of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the bank,” the statement partly read.