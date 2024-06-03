Workers down tools as labour begins nationwide strike

Striking workers have downed tools across the nation as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) begin their industrial action over the hike in electricity tariff and a lack of consensus on a new minimum wage. While the National Assembly had stepped in at the last minute to avoid the industrial action declared on Friday, the discussions ended in a stalemate, leading to the commencement of the strike.

In compliance with the order, some workers in several parts of the country were shut out of their offices. From River State in the South-South region to Kaduna in Nigeria’s North-West, the workers’ actions grounded economic activities.

Airport entrance shut in Port Harcourt

At the Port Harcourt Airport, as early as 7:00 am, airport workers under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) blocked access into the airport for vehicles.

Strike grounds activities in Kaduna

In Kaduna, students of the Kaduna Polytechnic have been locked out of their campus by labour officials in compliance with the nationwide indefinite strike. As early as 7 am, union officials stormed the Unguwan Rimi Campus of the school. They drove the students out of the institution and locked the gate.

Edo, Imo Workers Comply

Kaduna is not the only state where workers are complying with the labour order. Members of the NLC and TUC in Edo State are also joining their colleagues across the nation. They have locked up the State Secretariat in Benin City, shutting out civil servants from the complex. The unions say even though the state government recently increased the minimum wage to N70,000, they had to comply with the national body’s directive, maintaining that the strike is not targeted at the state.

In Imo State, officials of the NLC have locked out civil servants at the State Secretariat in Owerri the state capital.

An unusual Monday Morning in Lagos

The situation is not different in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre Lagos as government offices have been shut. In Alausa, where most state government offices are located, workers were locked out, and business activities were grounded. It was observed that the roads were unusually less busy for a Monday morning in Lagos.

The Lagos State Chairman of the NLC says the union is out to ensure compliance with the directive issued by its directive issued by executives.

Strike begins in Ogun, Oyo, Cross River

Neighbouring Ogun State is also experiencing a crippling of economic activities. The Federal Secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, is under lock and key. Workers stayed away from office in compliance with directives of the national leaderships of NLC and TUC. The NLC Secretariat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was also deserted. Students who turned up at school were sent back by their teachers in compliance with labour’s directive.

Workers in Cross River also joined the strike. Public schools did not also operate as the teachers and other states complied with the strike.