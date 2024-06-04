Tanker explosion rocks Port Harcourt

A tanker exploded in the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover along the East-West Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday. The incident which occurred at about 9:30 am involved a tanker carrying what is believed to be Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) which fell over and exploded while trying to navigate the roundabout.

The impact of the explosion was felt kilometres away as some of the residents said their windows were smashed while others reported feeling the vibrations. At press time, men of the Fire Service were trying to put out the inferno while a crowd of onlookers gathered around with heavy security presence also observed.

Eyewitnesses said there were no casualties as the driver escaped from the scene just before the explosion. It was observed that mild drama ensued, when a suspected scavenger who tried to steal parts of the truck, was apprehended by the crowd who handed him over to the police.

There was no official statement from the authorities at the moment as of the time of filing this report.