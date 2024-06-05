BREAKING: Committee recommends probe of El-Rufai for abuse of office, money laundering

The ad hoc committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate all finances, loans and contracts awarded under the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai has submitted its report to the House. Presenting the report during plenary on Wednesday, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, said that most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai’s administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, said that a total N423 billion was siphoned by the El-Rufai’s administration while leaving the state with huge liabilities.The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai, some other indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office through the award of contracts without due process, diversion of public funds and money laundering as well as plaguing Kaduna State into heavy debt.

The committee also recommended the immediate suspension of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, who also served in the same capacity under the El-Rufai’s administration, as well the chairman of the state universal basic education board. It also recommended thorough investigation of some key appointees of the last administration by appropriate law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

The committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly was tasked with the assignment of examining loans, grants and projects implementation from 2015 to 2023 during which El-Rufai served as governor of the state.