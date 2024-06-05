Court adjourns naira abuse case against Cubana Chief Priest till June 25

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till June 25 for further hearing in the case against celebrity bartender and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for alleged abuse of the Naira. The court adjourned on Wednesday at the instance of the defendant who was absent but had written a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

A copy of the letter obtained, which was dated June 4th, 2024 and written by the law firm of Classicus & Dewlight on behalf of Cubana Chief Priest. In the letter, the lawyers reminded the court that at the last sitting, parties had agreed on exploring an out-of-court settlement. They also informed the court that the talks have been productive and parties would conclude discussions soonest.

“Therefore, in the spirit of settlement, we have reached a consensus with the prosecution to further engage in negotiations, hence, hereby harmoniously request Your Lordship to vacate the matter for tomorrow the 5th Day of June 2024 to enable parties conclude alternative settlement and oblige us with a further date for report of settlement and possibly; conclusion of proceedings in limine,” the letter partly read.

“We humbly crave Your Lordship’s kind indulgence for further adjournment till the 25″, 26″, 27″ and or 28′” Day of June, 2024 for report of settlement.” With no objections from the prosecution, the court granted an adjournment till June 25 for a report of settlement.

On April 17, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Okechukwu on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at the Eko hotel in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.