Chelsea sign Fulham defender Adarabioyo

Chelsea have signed Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with the 26-year-old joining the Blues on a four-year deal. Adarabioyo, who will join when his contract expires at the end of the month, is understood to be making the move in order to play in Europe with Chelsea having qualified for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Former Manchester City academy centre-back Adarabioyo rejected an offer to become one of the highest-paid players at Fulham in April. “Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there,” Adarabioyo said. “I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Chelsea hope he can help improve their record in both attacking and defensive set-pieces, as coach Bernardo Cueva joins them in a £750,000 deal from Brentford to establish a set-piece department. Adarabioyo’s arrival could accelerate the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is available for sale this summer with reported interest from Manchester United.

Thiago Silva, 39, will also leave Chelsea to rejoin Brazilian club Fluminense.