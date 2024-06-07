Hajj 2024: 1.2 million pilgrims storm Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has announced the arrival of approximately 1.2 million pilgrims from around the globe. At a government press conference in Riyadh, he affirmed that the pilgrims’ journeys had gone smoothly, and that they were in excellent health. Al-Rabiah highlighted Saudi Arabia’s enduring commitment to serving the “guests of God.”

He noted the significant efforts by the country’s leadership, to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims to the two holy mosques and other holy sites. “We ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals with ease and reassurance while receiving the highest levels of care and attention,” he stated. Al-Rabiah emphasised the necessity of adhering to regulations and instructions, to ensure comprehensive services for all pilgrims. He pointed to a newly launched international campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of violating Hajj regulations, participating in fake campaigns, and falling victim to electronic fraud practices.

The campaign spans over 20 countries globally, he said. In addition, the national campaign “No Hajj without a Permit,” spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior and the Emirate of the Mecca Region, seeks to educate and enforce the regulations for organising Hajj. This he explained, is to ensure that all pilgrims can complete their rituals in a comfortable and orderly manner. “We have taken measures to select companies specialised in hospitality with distinguished expertise and strong financial capabilities,” Al-Rabiah said.

He acknowledged past issues faced by pilgrims from Europe, America, and countries without organised Hajj delegations, often due to subpar services arranged through tourism offices. “Since 1443 AH, we have organised applications for pilgrims from these regions electronically, ensuring that they receive the agreed-upon services without resorting to middlemen or tourism offices,” he added. This system has expanded from covering 67 countries to 126 countries last year.

To enhance the efficiency of workers within the Hajj system, Al-Rabiah revealed that over 120,000 workers and leaders of pilgrim groups, have undergone training over the past months.