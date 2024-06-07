Whitney Adeniran: Court fixes June 13 for continuation of trial

A Deputy Director with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Jubril Yakubu, has told a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, that the late Chrisland School Girl, Whitney Adeniran visited the hospital on Jan. 20, 2023, and was in school on Feb.1, 7 and 9 to participate in the inter-house sport. He, however, noted that she opted out of the activities on the day of the inter-house sports.

Under cross-examination, counsel to the fifth defendant, Chrisland Schools, Demola Animashaun asked the witness, “Are you aware that she (Whitney Adeniran) did not participate in the activities on that inter-house sports day?” The Lagos official said, “Yes and she was not forced by the school to participate.” The witness said these were not within his purview regarding emergency measures. The witness said the provision of nurses at the inter-house sports should be part of emergency preparedness, not just for emergencies.

He also testified from the fact-finding meeting organised with the school, that he had the competence and authority to speak on emergency signals. Under further cross-examination, he also said that though he did not know the number of schools in District Six as of Dec. 31, 2023, he was responsible for more than 1722 schools approved by the Ministry of Education. He said: “Mine has to do with social services and I have the competence to speak about District Six.

“I also do not know off-heart how many students are subject to social risk exposure in District Six, but in each of the schools, the school should have a designated safeguarding and child protection officer appointed among the staff of the school that takes the lead. Mrs. Tawa Sodiq, a school social officer in District Six reports to me.”

After his testimony, Justice Oyindamola Ogala discharged the witness, before adjourning to June 13 for continuation of the trial.