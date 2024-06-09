AHBN floats health and hazard Trust Fund for journalists

The coordinator of the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Aminu Magashi Garba has launched a Health and Hazard Trust Fund for the members of Association of Nigeria Health Journalists ANHeJ in recognition of their importance to society and their frequent neglect in the course of their duty. Speaking at the AHNEJ congress meeting in Abuja on Friday, June 7, where the Trust Fund was launched, Garba emphasised that it is time to acknowledge journalists’ personal challenges. He called on Nigerians, all levels of government, development partners, and the private sector to empathize with journalists, recognizing their humanity as they serve society.

Garba, who noted that journalists, often referred to as the fourth estate of government, are tasked with informing, educating, and entertaining society while holding governments accountable, despite their crucial role, they are frequently taken for granted and expected to disseminate information regardless of their personal circumstances. Garba announced a commitment of One Million Naira as a take-off grant for the new innovative financing mechanism ‘Emergency and Health Hazards Trust Fund’. AHBN has paid today the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only (N 250,000) to the ANHeJ dedicated bank account for this trust fund to support health journalists in the line of duties with respect to emergency and health hazards e.g. emergency problems such as physical injuries, mental injuries, assault, theft, and flooding.

He said: “Everyone often takes the journalist for granted, we don’t even want to know what they are passing through when they are invited to come and provide coverage of our events for Dissemination to the public. “We often look down on them, which was why some organizers of events would even shout at a journalist who is late to the event, while not bothering what could be the reason. “At AHBN, we felt that it is time to change the narrative and the perception of our journalist and we being that their welfare and well-being should not be taken for granted. “This is in no way to influence their reportage because there is no way professional journalists would manipulate facts that are there for everyone to see.

But the fact remains that they are human like everyone else, they have feelings, they have commitments and have a duty that was constitutionally recognized, the society should not take that for granted”. Regarding the Fund’s operation that is domiciled in the Association, he stated that it is designed to support any association member facing health challenges or hazards encountered while performing their duties. He urged the public and organizations that rely on journalists to promote their activities to consider emulating AHBN’s initiative for ANHEJ.

Calling for support for the AHBN Health and Hazard Trust Fund, Garba emphasized that his organization cannot do it alone and that no contribution is too small to help bolster the Fund. “We are not doing this for any selfish reason that is why I enjoin well-meaning Nigerians, the private sector, government MDAs to contribute this fund so that it will be sustained. “We need to sustain it because when the journalists are assured of being valued by society, we can expect that the best can only come from them,” he added.

In his response, an elated ANHEJ President, Joseph Kadiri noted that the gesture was unprecedented and would significantly enhance the work of journalists. Promising that transparency and accountability would be strictly adhere to in the management of the Fund, Kadiri assured that the gesture would not be abused. He expressed gratitude for AHBN’s thoughtfulness and commending its potential positive impact on the journalism profession in the country. Kadiri also suggested that a member of the AHBN team should be in the committee that will oversee the implementation of the initiative to ensure transparency.