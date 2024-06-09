Makinde approves nomination of Olakulehin as 43rd Olubadan

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, says a new Olubadan would be installed soon, as he has received and approved the nomination of Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd monarch of the historic city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Governor Makinde made this disclosure in an address at the final burial rites for late Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan.

He declared that the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Mohood Lekan Balogun, lived a fulfilled life and would be remembered fondly for his contributions to the growth and development of Ibadan and Oyo State. The governor stated this at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan during the state burial organised in honour of the late Oba Dr. Balogun, who represented Oyo Central District in the Senate between 1999 and 2003. He eulogised the late monarch for working with the state government to achieve the seamless review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration in 2023.

The governor added that the successful review of the Oyo State Chiefs Law I 2023 will enable the government to install the next Olubadan soon, as the government has accepted the recommendation of Olubadan-Elect, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, by the Olubadan-in-Council. Makinde said: “One thing I want us to take home today is that Kabiyesi Lekan Balogun and I did what people thought Napoleon could not do. “The Executive Arm of government and the Legislature, on the 26th of May, 2023, amended the Chieftaincy law of Oyo State so that the governor does not need to go to the Council of Chiefs to amend the declaration of traditional rulers.

“Kabiyesi Olubadan and I amended the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration. Those who are yet to see the document can go and look for it to confirm. That is the declaration to enthrone the Olubadan of Ibadanland. “I have seen the recommendation of the Olubadan-in-Council and I have accepted it. Oba Olakulehin would be enthroned soon, because due process has been followed.” The governor equally condoled with the family of Oba Balogun and the people of Ibadan and Oyo State, urging them to take solace in the good life led by the late Olubadan.

“So, I want to once again thank you all and to console the family. We all lost Baba but we should take solace in the fact that Baba lived a very fulfilled life,” the governor said. Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, extolled the virtues of Oba Balogun, who she described as an intellectual and a patriot. She praised the late monarch’s dedication to the progress and growth of the state. Speaking on behalf of the Balogun family, younger brother to the late monarch, who also served as Senator representing Oyo South District between 2019 and 2023, Dr Kola Balogun, lauded Governor Makinde for his support for the late Olubadan and his family as well as the befitting burial given to the deceased Royal Father.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal and his wife, Mrs Ajibola Lawal, Acting PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum; PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governors of Oyo State, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi, Chief Moses Alake and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi. Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice Akinniyi Akintola; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi and the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni.

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai; General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, traditional leaders, religious leaders and captains of industries were also in attendance.