Sanwo-Olu, S’West Governors in closed-door meeting

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received South-West governors, who are currently in Lagos for their zonal meeting.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Kadri Hazmat, received Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The meeting by the South-West Governors Forum, is expected to address issues affecting the zone, the new national minimum wage and Nigeria as a whole. The South-West Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the six governors in the geo-political zone.

The closed-door meeting, which started around noon, is currently ongoing at Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Office in Lagos House, Ikeja, with all six governors in attendance.