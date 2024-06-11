‘Build democracy that reduces friction’- Jonathan tells Tinubu

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has advised President Bola Tinubu, to encourage a democracy where all citizens are given free will to express themselves without friction. He made the call on Tuesday at a one-day symposium to mark the Twenty-five years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, held at the Banquet Hall of the State House Abuja.

“Together, let us build a Nigeria where every citizen has a voice, where opportunities abound, where the promise of a better tomorrow is not just a dream. “We must not hand over to our children a democracy built on politics of region or religion. “The National Assembly can also look at models that will suit us. We must address the factors that give rise to this Do or Die politics. It is inimical to consolidating democracy,” he said.

He further explained President Tinubu has the responsibility of ensuring that the next 25 years of democracy in Nigeria, starts on a good note. “So for the honourable Vice President, we are hoping that you build more infrastructure for us, improve the quality of education, facilities, etc. “One key thing also is that, for the next twenty-five years, you will need to build a democracy that will reduce friction.

“The number of litigations that follow every round of election in Nigeria is very disruptive. If we must have a solid and enduring democracy, this practice needs to be diluted, and I know you and President Bola Tinubu who was a key actor in the June 12 crisis, will have the capacity to navigate through that process,” Dr. Jonathan added. Jonathan argued that the political class and elites must lead by example, and their lifestyle must reflect that they were elected to the position by the electorate.

He emphasised the need to ensure that the dividends of democracy are felt by all Nigerians, regardless of economic status or social class. According to him, a situation where children of political officeholders are seen spraying dollars at parties, is not the democracy Nigerians want to witness. He said the current situation where a winner in an election takes it all, is not healthy for Nigeria and promotes rancour.