FG declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Democracy Day

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, 2024 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day. In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

He said, “As we mark another Democracy day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity”. He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance. Tunji-Ojo reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

The minister called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy. He wished Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration. With its return to democracy from the dark years of military rule on May 29, 1999, Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day every year on May 29. The day is to celebrate the ideals of democracy since the beginning of the Fourth Republic 25 years ago.

In 2018, the President Muhammadu Buhari moved Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 in honour of one of the national heroes for democracy, Chief M.K.O Abiola and “to remind all Nigerians of one free election after which the presumed winner (Abiola) along with Nigerians were denied their rights and their choice”.

The 2024 Democracy Day would be the second for President Tinubu who was sworn in as Nigeria’s Commander-In-Chief on May 29, 2023.