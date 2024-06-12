Governors promise hope as Nigeria celebrates 25th Democracy Day

Nigerian governors have taken turns to promise hope for citizens in their respective states, as Nigeria celebrates the 25th anniversary of her democracy. After congratulating Nigerians on their 25th year of unbroken democracy anniversary, the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma said the attainment of the feat, is due to the sacrifices of Nigerian heroes and nationalists.

“It is evident that Nigeria is on a journey of irreversible economic growth and greatness among the comity of nations,” he said, adding that although the democratic journey has not been smooth sail in the past 25 years, however, there was no doubt that Nigerians are determined to defend her democracy notwithstanding. He saluted the resilience of Nigerians who turned out to cast their votes for the sustenance of democracy year in and year out, including those who have died.

The governor added that no matter the inherent weakness in Nigeria’s democracy, which unconscionable people exploit for their selfish interest, the fact remained that democracy as a form of government, remained the best option for humanity as it guarantees freedom of choice, justice, fair play, equity and inclusion. Governor Uzodimma said for Nigeria, there was no other viable alternative, especially with a committed democrat in the saddle in the person of President Bola Tinubu, who has tackled governance challenges with uncommon dedication.

He therefore urged Nigerians, to persevere in the face of the current global economic challenges, however following the steps the federal government is taking for economic recovery, Nigeria will emerge victorious as the end will undoubtedly justice the means. For the people of Imo state, the governor pledged to remain transparent and accountable in the governance of the state, and ensure that everyone becomes an active participant in the governance of the state.