Protest: IGP orders deployment, warns against tampering with national grid

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a mass deployment of officers across the country, following reports of planned nationwide protests by the Nigerian Labour against the inability of its organs and the Federal Government, to agree on a new minimum wage.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, argued that the move was to ensure robust security arrangements are in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order, including strategic deployments to protect key infrastructures, and ensure that protests, if any, remain peaceful and lawful. According to the statement, the IGP said it had directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, to ensure that the directive is upheld across the country.

He argued that no decent society anywhere in the world, would tolerate violent destruction of lives and properties in the name of a protest. He equally appealed to parents and guardians to warn their wards, not to be used by “disgruntled and misguided” individuals who are mobilising for violent protest to create anarchy. Such individuals were also advised to shelve their “unpatriotic and clandestine” plans in their interest. “Following recent moves by some groups mobilising for a mass protest nationwide, the Nigeria Police Force has reiterated that the right of citizens to protest is a right to peaceful protest only.

The Nigeria police will protect the rights of all citizens including those on peaceful protest. “While the NPF is committed to protecting the rights of those on peaceful protest, it will not look on to see the rights of others being violated in the name of a mass protest,” the statement partly said. The IGP advised those who want to stage a peaceful protest, to inform the police and request police protection. “Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law,” it threatened. He further argued that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid, or disrupt the transmission of electricity.

This is as the labour congress during the last nationwide protest, had switched off the national grid, throwing the country into hours of darkness. “It is equally unacceptable to disrupt any other critical infrastructure such as airports, hospitals and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude,” he added.