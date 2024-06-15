Eid-el-Kabir: Be security cautious, DSS advises Muslims, others

The Department of State Services (DSS) has advised Muslims and other Nigerians to be cautious while engaging in religious and social activities during the Sallah celebrations. The DSS also urged them to observe all necessary personal security procedures. The advice was contained in a statement on signed by the Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications Department, Peter Afunanya, and made available to journalists on Saturday.

The Service also advised operators and patrons of malls, parks and railway stations among others to ensure strict compliance with physical and other security measures required for public safety. “It is strongly advised that while engaging in religious and social activities during the period, celebrants should be cautious and observe all necessary personal security procedures.

“Similarly, operators and patrons of malls, fun places, markets, parks and railway stations among others are to be vigilant and ensure strict compliance to physical and other security measures required for public safety. They should promptly report suspected movements or breaches to appropriate law enforcement authorities. “On its part, the Service will maintain close collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other critical stakeholders to ensure smooth and hitch free celebrations.

Meanwhile, the website, dss.gov.ng; email address – dsspr@dss.gov.ng and Telephone lines +2349153391309;+2349088373514 will remain available to the members of the public who may wish to contact the Service during and after the holidays,” the statement read in part. It added that the management and staff of the Service felicitate Muslims across the country.

“The Director General, Management and Staff of the DSS wish to felicitate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. While the event is significant for the opportunity it offers for prayers and celebrations, it reminds us of the importance of faith, obedience and generosity. “Accordingly, all citizens are enjoined to emulate these characteristics as bases for national transformation and unity. To this end, everyone is urged to show love, not only to their neighbours but to the country at large.”