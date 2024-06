Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has resigned after a poor run of games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The former Ajax Amsterdam’s forward confirmed his resignation.

“Yes, it is true. I have resigned,” However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to react to this development.

Finidi led the Eagles to a 1-1 draw against South Africa at home in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan, putting Nigeria’s qualification to the World Cup in serious doubt.

