Eid Kabir: Jandor urges Lagosians to remain steadfast in faith

The 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) congratulates the Muslim Ummah in the state on the occasion of this year Eid Kabir festival.

Dr. Adediran describes that the essence of the celebration is about obedience and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah. He noted that the unwavering trust exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim by his willingness to sacrifice his son as a show of total respect to God is an assurance to all Lagosians that whosoever put his trust in God will not be put to shame.

Jandor urges the good people of Lagos State to remain steadfast in their faith and hope in God that the much anticipated breath of fresh air in governance will soon become a reality.

“As we celebrate Eid Kabir, I enjoin all the Lagos State Muslim Ummah to keep praying and trusting God that the current economic hardship brought about by the clueless ruling party will be short-lived.” he said.