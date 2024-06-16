Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir

Nigerian Muslims have joined their counterparts around the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the festival of sacrifice, which is the second of two great Muslim festivals.

For many Muslims, Eid-el-Kabir marks the culmination of the hajj and is celebrated by Muslims throughout the world. It is also to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to a command from God.

The period is observed with Eid prayers, charity, social gatherings, festive meals, gift sharing and so much more.