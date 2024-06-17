Fubara to decide LG Chairmanship amidst tension over tenure extension

June 17, 2024, may seem like any other day to many, but it carries significant weight in Rivers State. This date marks the end of the three-year tenure for elected local government chairmen, a milestone documented in the state’s Local Government Law. The day has become a flashpoint for political turmoil, largely due to the escalating feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The crisis notably escalated after a fire broke out in the Rivers State House of Assembly on October 30, leading to a deep division within the Assembly. The split saw 27 members rallying behind Speaker Martin Amaewhule while four members followed the Leader of the House who was the Deputy Speaker in the last Assembly, Edison Ehie. Ehie was later replaced by Victor Oko-Jumbo. Amidst this turmoil, Amaewhule’s Assembly amended the Local Government Law to extend the tenure of elected chairmen and councilors by six months if elections were not held before the end of their term.

However, this amendment was nullified by a High Court judgment, following a suit filed by the council chairmen of Opobo/Nkoro and Bonny. The pro-Wike chairmen faced further setbacks when a State High Court restrained Amaewhule’s group from acting as lawmakers and nullified their legislative actions. The last straw that seems to have broken the camel’s back was the recent Appeal Court ruling which refused to vacate the order of the lower Court which restrained Amaewhule and his colleagues.

The decision of the appeal court would have ordinarily put to rest the confusion, but palpable tension was raised when Amaewhule and his 24 colleagues, addressed the media on the same day the Appeal Court ruled against his prayers, to warn that the Assembly, referring to himself and his colleagues, would not accept a list of caretaker committee members.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara at a function recently reminded the council chairmen that their days in office are numbered. However, political watchers expect him to decide on the chairmanship of the 23 local government areas.