UAE to lift visa ban on Nigerians soon – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has revealed plans by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, to lift the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers, soon.

Keyamo, during a 44-minute interview with the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, Otega Ogra, published on the official YouTube page of the State House of Nigeria, noted that a resolution has been reached between President Bola Tinubu, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during President Tinubu’s working visit to the UAE in September 2023.

According to him, although the UAE had initially listed additional processes to be met before the ban could be officially lifted, the Nigerian government has since completed all processes, paving the way for an imminent announcement from the UAE government.

“After that high-level meeting, Mr. President, credited to him, made things very easy for us all. We did our follow-ups as his ministers. We have done everything. We have resolved everything. Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent,” Keyamo stated.

Keyamo further mentioned that he is aware of the specific date when the travel restriction will be lifted, but he emphasised that it is up to the UAE government to make the official announcement. The lifting of the ban is expected to restore ease of travel for Nigerian citizens to the UAE, thereby enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.