Rivers crisis deepens as Fubara directs administrative heads to take charge of LGAs

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas to take over from the elected council chairmen whose three-year tenure elapsed on Monday. Governor Fubara gave the directive in a state broadcast on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“As we move forward in making sure that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is upheld, and that law and order is maintained as we continue to strive to provide leadership and direction for our people, I hereby direct Heads of Local Government Administration to continue to provide leadership in their respective local government areas,” the governor said.

“Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) are hereby directed to immediately take charge of the councils with renewed vigour and readiness to serve and await further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together.”

He said the decision ties with the Constitution’s provision and the need to ensure peace and order in the state. Fubara appreciated the efforts and dedication of the council chairmen to public service.