JUST IN: Fubara swears in Rivers caretaker committee chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is swearing in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state. The swearing-in is currently ongoing at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital amid tight security.
It was reported that the first batch of 11 CTC chairmen are taking their oath of office. It comes a day after he forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo.
It was reported that the lawmakers had invited the nominees for screening as early as 8 am on Wednesday.
See the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara below:
- Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
- Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
- Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
- Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
- Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
- Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
- Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
- Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
- Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
- Emouha LGA – David Omereji
- Etche LGA – John Otamiri
- Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
- Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
- Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
- Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
- Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
- Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
- Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
- Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
- Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
- Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
- Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
- Tai LGA – Matthew Dike