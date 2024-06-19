Kwankwaso is a threat to Kano’s security – APC calls for arrest

The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Abbas, has called for the arrest of a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying he is a threat to the security of the state. Abbas was responding to the allegations made by Kwankwaso, who accused the past administration of breeding Boko Haram terrorists, and misleading the Federal Government to destabilise the state.

Kwankwaso made this statement during his speech at the 85-kilometre road construction flag-off in his hometown of Madobi community. Abbas called on security agencies, to arrest the senator so he could list the names of those he referred to as the enemies working against the state.

He also noted that no amount of threat by Kwankwaso, could intimidate the federal government. “We want to call on security agents in the strongest terms to arrest this man so that he reveals the identity of those he referred to as enemies of the state working for the federal government to recruit Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents’’.

The chairman noted that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has had sinister motives to foment trouble in Kano. “Kwankwaso for a long time has been a security threat to Kano and the nation in view of his antecedents. He runs a movement in which he has been widely accused of recruiting youth, mostly school dropouts to unleash terror on the people in the state,” he alleged.

Abbas also alleged that since the ‘forceful’ enthronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir, hundreds of weapon-brandishing thugs have been recruited, and stationed at the emir’s palace, where all sorts of illicit substances are openly being sold, posing a threat to residents within and around.