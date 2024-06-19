PSC calls for replacement of IGP over alleged recruitment controversy

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to relieve the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over his alleged meddlesomeness in the recent recruitment of police constables.

During a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the union also alleged that some top officers within the Nigerian Police Force, tried to smuggle names during the recruitment process. The aggrieved members of the union while singing protest songs, described the reactions of the NPF as diversionary tactics.

According to them, NPF intends to prevent the president from noticing the unpreparedness of the police training schools, to handle the training of the recruits, owing to the sorry states of the facilities. The move comes after the PSC recently released 10,000 names of successful candidates employed from the recent recruitment exercise by the commission.

The list was later rejected by the NPF, who described the recruitment process as fraudulent.