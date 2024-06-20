Address lingering issues or face fresh strike — ASUU warns FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University, Gashua branch in Yobe State, has asked the Federal Government to address the lingering issues affecting universities to avoid another disruption of academic activities on campuses. The Chairman of the branch, Melemi Abatcha, and his members who addressed journalists at Damaturu the state capital on Thursday outlined funding for the revitalisation of Nigerian public universities, and the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement among the major issues.

“Funding for revitalisation of Nigeria public universities i.e. improved infrastructure, conducive teaching/learning environments, students and staff accommodation, equipping of laboratories and libraries. Consequently, the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities have remained on the same salary structure since 2009. “Even with the directive of Federal Executive Council (FEC) for removal of ASUU from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform since December 2023 till now, ASUU members are still being paid via the obnoxious platform (IPPIS),” he said in a statement.

Other issues they listed include university autonomy, the proliferation of public universities, the backlog of earning academic allowances amounting to N50bn, and the withheld three and half months’ salaries of its members across the country. Melemi also explained that the removal of fuel subsidy without credible alternatives has brought untold hardship on the people, adding that it would not want to compound it with yet another disruption of academic activities.

The union also called on FG to show sensitivity to the plight of Nigerians by speedily agreeing and implementing an acceptable living wage for Nigerian workers to assuage the suffering of Nigerians. The warning comes on the heels of the ongoing battle between FG and the labour unions over a new minimum wage.