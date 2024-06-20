Cooper appointed Leicester manager

Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager on a three-year deal. Cooper, 44, has been out of work since leaving Forest in December 2023.

The Foxes have been searching for a new manager since Enzo Maresca departed for Chelsea at the start of June. Maresca joined Leicester at the start of last season, guiding the club to first place in the Championship and an immediate return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2022-23.

“I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s first-team manager,” said Cooper.

“This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters. I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”