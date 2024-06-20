Rivers Crisis: Police barricade of LG secretariats to continue, says IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has directed the continuation of the police barricade on local government secretariats in Rivers State to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

IGP Egbetokun gave the directive while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on the sideline of a Conference with Commissioners of Police and other Senior Officers.

He said the police will continue to occupy the secretariats until a court of competent jurisdiction delivers judgment on the local government crisis in Rivers State.

The IGP who also spoke on the controversy over the recruitment of constables and the allegations by the Police Service Commission (PSC) said the management of the Force will not sit idly and watch questionable and untrainable persons recruited into the police.

Egbetokun maintained that the Nigeria Police Force is a specialised institution that is not meant for all Nigerians.