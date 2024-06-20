Tinubu receives Ramaphosa, seeks stronger ties between Nigeria, South Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa as both leaders held a bilateral talks following the latter’s swearing-in ceremony.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives South African President @CyrilRamaphosa for Diplomatic, Economic, and Bilateral talks after a successful Presidential Inauguration Ceremony,” presidential aide Olusegun Dada said in a post on his X handle on Thursday.

The meeting was hosted by the Nigerian president in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a statement after the meeting, Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale quoted his principal as saying, “I really enjoyed your speech at the ceremony. I was delighted listening to you. We have lots of issues in common, and we need to work more closely together. It was a good celebration”.