‘Rivers is peaceful and safe’, says Fubara despite security concerns

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said the state is peaceful and safe despite the recent security concern over the administration of local government areas. He made the remark during a visit to Omuma Local Government Area where two security operatives were killed in the political crisis.

The governor was there to inspect the progress of work on the 14.6 km Omodu-Eberi road project. According to him, the state is not under siege contrary to perceptions formed from reports of protests and the police takeover of council secretariats. During the visit, the governor was welcomed by excited residents and led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Promise Reginald.

The governor’s assurance comes on the heels of a directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for the continuation of the police barricade on local government secretariats in Rivers State to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

IGP Egbetokun gave the directive while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on the sideline of a conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers. He said the police will continue to occupy the secretariats until a court of competent jurisdiction delivers judgment on the local government crisis in Rivers State.