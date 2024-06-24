Ex-LG bosses defy police order, stage protests in Rivers

Former Council Chairmen of 21 out of the 23 Local Governments Area (LGA) in Rivers State on Monday staged a protest at their various council areas. In Buguma, council headquarters of the Asari-Toru LGA, former Chairman Onengiyeofori George, alongside his supporters marched through the streets of the town as they gyrate to songs in solidarity with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

They waved placards with inscriptions asking the police to continue occupying the council headquarters. Some of the inscriptions read, “Sim Fubara Can’t Continue to Act As He likes” and “There’s No Vacancy in Asari-Toru Council”. The pro-Wike former LGA bosses protested in their local councils despite an advisory against protests issued by the Rivers State Police Command.

Also in Abonnema, the Akuku-Toru LGA council headquarters, some persons staged a protest, backing the continued closure of council premises by the police. The police took over the council secretariats of the 23 LGAs in the oil-rich South-South last Tuesday following the crisis that erupted over the three-year tenure expiration of the former LGA chairmen. Three deaths have been recorded in the wake of the pandemonium.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara immediately sworn in 23 caretaker chairmen but the police have continued to barricade the council premises in all the LGAs preventing both parties from gaining access to avert possibilities of breakdown of law and order.