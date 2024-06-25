Rivers Politics: Amaewhule, Obio, Akpor in solidarity march for Wike

Top political leaders from the different wards of Obio/Akpor are currently showing their solidarity for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in a protest march. As of the time of filing this report, the protesters were at the Rumueme Civic Center in Port Harcourt, and the likes of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ogundu Chinda, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and former Council Chairman, George Ariolu were leading the march.

They are demanding that the Inspector General of Police, continues to occupy the councils and not succumb to any form of intimidation. The solidarity marching is taking place along Ikwerre road, as the crowd was said to be causing a gridlock on the road. Their open support for Wike comes as the IPO community women, on Tuesday, barricaded the Port Harcourt airport in protest, leaving passengers stranded as the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State deepens.

While addressing the crowd, Ariolu said they were in support of peace and order in the state. He said, “As the governor said, there is no sacrifice too much for peace. But there is no peace without justice. You must govern by the rule of law. Therefore, we are in support of governance by law not by discretion, not by impunity. Rivers is a state that complies with law and order. We are in support of the position of the Nigerian police. The inspector general under President Tinubu, has the right to bring peace to Rivers State, even when there are provocative actions that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“And so for us, we want to encourage the inspector general and his men, to continue to bring peace and order to Rivers state. We want to call on all, to abide by the rule of law. Let public officeholders understand that they must obey the law and order. And as a people, we are taking a peaceful walk of the local government this morning, to talk to the people, and to demonstrate our support for peace and order.”