BREAKING: El-Rufai sues Kaduna Assembly over ₦432bn probe report

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has sued the Kaduna State House of Assembly over the latter’s claim that his eight-year administration allegedly siphoned ₦432bn leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights suit at Federal High Court in Kaduna against state House of Assembly on Wednesday. The suit, filed by the ex-governor’s lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the report of the Kaduna Assembly Committee which indicted El-Rufai for alleged corruption.

In the suit, El-Rufai asked the court to declare the report of the Assembly probe as null and void having not been given the opportunity of fair hearing over the allegations levelled against him and his administration by the committee.

Joined in the suit as respondents are the Kaduna State House of Assembly and state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.