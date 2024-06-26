FG bans single-use plastics in ministries, others

The Federal Government on Tuesday banned single-use plastics in ministries, departments and agencies of government. The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, stated when he briefed reporters at the Presidential Villa after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

“If you look at the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management which was adopted in 2020, it envisages that by January 2025, some categories of plastics will be banned in Nigeria and most of them are single-use, plastic spoons, straws, pet bottles, water sachets and so on. “What the Federal Government is doing is preparing the minds of Nigerians and leading by example,” the minister said.

Salako said the ban aligned with the government’s commitment to tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution which have become menacing challenges in the country. The minister said plastic waste often clogs drains and contributes to flooding, while also polluting the oceans and affecting human health and the environment.

The Lagos State Government had in January banned single-use plastics and Styrofoam in the state.